MANILA— The Commission on Higher Education is urging teaching and non-teaching personnel of higher education institutions (HEIs) to pursue their graduate studies for free through a scholarship program offered by the agency.

The CHED said late Wednesday it would accept applicants for its Scholarships for Instructors' and Staff Knowledge Advancement Program (SIKAP) until August 31.

The program is open to all current and former personnel of CHED-recognized HEIs.

"Patuloy na nagsusumikap ang ating Komisyon na itaas ang antas ng kalidad ng edukasyon para sa ating mga estudyante at para isulong ang professional advancement ng ating mga guro at kawani," CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera said in a statement.

(The commission is continuously working to raise the quality of education for students and advocate the professional development of our teachers and workers.)

"The SIKAP program will help make our HEI personnel more competitive and hopefully be at par with our [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] counterparts and its number of faculty with advanced degrees," he added.

SIKAP beneficiaries will receive a monthly living allowance of up to P30,000 for those undertaking their masters degree and P43,000 for those taking their doctorate degree, CHED said.

The commission said beneficiaries will also receive "thesis or dissertation allowance, apart from the full coverage of the actual tuition and other fees, among others."

Interested applicants can send their online application via this website. CHED's regional offices may also provide assistance to applicants.

De Vera previously said teaching staff of HEIs need to improve their credentials after the 2020 Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings found that Philippine universities performed poorly in the research (citations per faculty) indicator.

