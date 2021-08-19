Senior citizens in Barangay 378 in Manila receive their first AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot on March 29, 2021 along with residents of 11 other barangays. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Almost half of the elderly people in the Philippines have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 more than four months since inoculation of the country's second priority group started, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 18, some 3.77 million senior citizens, accounting for 45.67 percent of the Philippines' elderly population, have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said in an online press conference.

"Napakalaking tulong po ng ating pagbibigay ng Janssen vaccines," she said, referring to Johnson and Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 jabs.

(Our Janssen vaccines are a big help.)

Cabotaje said 3.2 million others or 38.81 percent were partially vaccinated.

The World Health Organization alerted the Philippines late last month regarding its "sluggish COVID-19 vaccination rate among senior citizens in some LGUs."

"The slow rollout among senior citizens leaves the Philippines vulnerable to its hospitals being overwhelmed due to severe cases among the elderly, and possibly higher deaths due to a surge in cases from the fast-spreading Delta variant confirmed to be locally transmitted," it said in a statement.

“We are very concerned that most of our older, more vulnerable people are still missing out on essential, life-saving vaccines against COVID-19. Not vaccinating most of our elderly now means more of them will suffer from severe illness and death. This is unacceptable when we already have adequate vaccine stocks to protect them,” said Dr Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO Representative to the Philippines.

At the time, only about 25% of senior citizens are fully vaccinated, and about 35% have received their first dose.

The WHO said "the elderly are at the highest risk of the most severe outcomes of COVID-19," with "seven out of 10 COVID-19 deaths in the Philippines are from this group."

IMMUNIZATION RATE

The National Capital Region's immunization rate against COVID-19 improved during the region's third lockdown this month, she said.

Metro Manila's 7-day average number of administered vaccine doses climbed to 168,063 during the enhanced community quarantine, about 17,000 jabs higher than its 151,924 prior, Cabotaje said.

"[There were] 1.8 million [people] that have been jabbed from the time na nagka-ECQ tayo," she said, noting that more elderly and persons with comorbidities have been joining the government's COVID-19 vaccination program since August 6 this year.

"Nag-improve nang husto yung ating acceptance dahil natakot sila sa Delta. So dumami ang gusto magpabakuna," she said.

(Our acceptance rate improved drastically because people were scared of getting the Delta variant. So there were more people who wanted to get the vaccine.)

The Delta variant is seen to be 60 to 100 percent more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain from Wuhan, China, according to the DOH.

Despite gains in the capital region, the COVID-19 vaccination slowed down nationwide, according to data from the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

There were only 475,304 doses administered daily between August 9 and 15, which is lower than the 516,601 between August 2 and 8, data from the NTF showed.

Aside from manning vaccination centers, local government units also had to deploy its personnel to distribute cash aid and help address the COVID-19 case surge, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said in an earlier interview.

As of Aug. 18, the Philippines has fully vaccinated 12.87 million people against COVID-19, while 16.25 million others have received their first dose.

The government rolled out its vaccination program on March 1, kicking off with the country's health workers.

The country hopes to vaccinate up to 70 million to attain herd immunity against the disease that has killed some 30,000 people in the country since last year.

