The ANC Brief: Back to GCQ

Time will tell whether the decision to revert to GCQ despite high COVID-19 numbers will be good for us. Here are the stories making the headline on ANC today:

Sustainable strategies

Metro Manila and some surrounding provinces are due to return to the less lenient general community quarantine (GCQ) classification today despite the rising daily number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Public transport is set to resume operations in the National Capital Region. National Task Force on COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. said putting an area under the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) is “not a sustainable strategy” to adopt during the pandemic. Let’s see in the coming weeks if Galvez is right.

Soul searching

President Duterte admitted that the vaccines for COVID-19 are not free. He said he would have to borrow funds if needed to purchase the vaccine. Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) said there is no evidence of a new strain of the coronavirus. Speaking of the DOH, Health Sec. Francisco Duque promised he would go on “soul searching” to address lapses in country’s response to the pandemic.

Strident statements

In Tuesday’s Senate hearing on alleged anomalies in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), Duque denied the agency lost P154 billion. But the Commission on Audit disputed this. Meanwhile, two officials of PhilHealth admitted they were not telling the whole truth in the Senate probe.

Seismic shaking

A strong earthquake struck Masbate and felt across a large part of the Visayas region. The Palace assured those affected by the quake that that help is coming.

Home school

“Why am I more stressed than my child?”—Parents share hilarious updates from their e-learning experiences.