Quezon City coronavirus cases breach 9,000 mark with new infections

MANILA - Quezon City on Wednesday recorded 196 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total number of infections to 9,140, as the city and the rest of Metro Manila eased coronavirus-related restrictions.

In its latest COVID-19 bulletin, the city government said that of the total cases, 6,598 have recovered while 378 others died.

The remaining 2,063 are active or recovering cases.

Among the city's districts, District 4 has the most number of coronavirus cases with 2,052, followed by District 6 (1,605) and District 1 (1,590).

District 3 has 1,385 infections, while District 2 has 1,248 and District 5 with 1,159.

Metro Manila transitioned to the relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ) on Wednesday, resuming public transport and reopening more industries as the government rushed to revive an economy that has already contracted.

Malacañang earlier said easing virus restrictions in Metro Manila was a "compromise" for the Philippine economy, as the country has plunged into recession.