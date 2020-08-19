PNP chief seeks return of power to detain cops after killing of 4 soldiers in Sulu

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Archie Gamboa takes his oath before the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs looking into the fatal shooting of four soldiers by PNP personnel in Sulu during Wednesday's hybrid hearing, August 19, 2020. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB



MANILA - Philippine National Police chief Dir. Gen. Archie Gamboa on Wednesday proposed to senators to return the power of detaining policemen to the top cop.

Gamboa said the "most" he can do was to place in restrictive custody at the PNP headquarters the 9 policemen who killed 4 soldiers in Jolo, Sulu last June.

"Probably, way forward, on legislation - dati kasi may power ang chief PNP to detain, in (Republic Act) 6975 I think, but that has been removed since then - pwedeng ibalik lang, so that meron nang powers, kahit si chief PNP lang. And later, pwede ma-delegate, on the power to detain," he said during a Senate inquiry into the shooting incident.

(Probably way forward, on legislation - since the chief PNP had power before to detain, under RA 6975, but that has been removed since then - maybe, it can be returned so that the chief PNP, or later it can be delegated, have the power to detain.)

The PNP chief can only place policemen under preventive suspension once administrative charges have been filed against them, Gamboa said.

The PNP-Internal Affairs Service said it was waiting for the investigation of its regional office in the Bangsamoro before it can file administrative cases against the 9 policemen.

PNP-IAS chief Alfegar Triambulo said his unit would recommend the filing of charges against more policemen, including the chief of police of Jolo, as "there was no relay of information and no directive" to his intelligence officer to coordinate with his Philippine Army counterpart.

The Metro Jolo Inter-Agency Task Force held a meeting 4 days prior to the incident, according to Col. Antonio Bautista, unit commander of the Army on the ground.

The policeman manning communication radio, and officers manning the checkpoint will also be included in the PNP-IAS' list of respondents, Triambulo said.

"Kung ginawa ang trabaho niya na i-inform ang mga unit na Montero yung ginagamit ng mga nasawi, sana na-prevent po 'yun, at sana nalaman na friendly forces," he said.

(If he did his job of informing the police units that the victims were using the Montero, the incident would have been prevented and the police would have known they were friendly forces.)

"Also, the 3 personnel manning checkpoint (who) are superior officers than the personnel involved in the shooting incident, who allowed to take over and control the checkpoint. Because we have standing SOP regarding the conduct of checkpoint."

Preserving the crime scene

Gamboa also said lawmakers should "probably take a second look" on laws surrounding the protection of the crime scene.

The National Bureau of Investigation last month filed murder and planting of evidence charges against the 9 policemen.

"The degree of proof required for criminal conviction is proof beyond reasonable doubt. Once there is one slight doubt, you may lose the entire case. Tampering the crime scene could be very material," Gamboa, a lawyer, said.

The 9 policemen immediately surrendered their cellphones and firearms following the incident, he added.

The Philippine Army earlier described the incident as "murder" as it said the soldiers, who were pursuing Abu Sayyaf bombmakers at the time, identified themselves at a police checkpoint and complied with the cops' request to stop by the police station.

Police initially said the soldiers, who were not wearing their uniform and were on board a sports utility vehicle, sped past a checkpoint. They allegedly pointed their guns at policemen, which prompted the shooting.