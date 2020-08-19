Palace doubts Duque liability over 5 million health cards linked to Arroyo campaign

MANILA - Malacañang on Wednesday expressed doubts on supposed liabilities of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III over a 2004 health card program of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) which an official of the firm claimed to have caused losses in funds.

Duque, who was president of the state insurer at the time, supposedly ordered the distribution of 5 million health cards to make up for the survey lead of the late Fernando Poe Jr. over then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo shortly before the 2004 elections.

Duque denied the allegation, saying there was "no correlation between the PhilHealth program and the elections."

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Wednesday doubted corruption in the said program, saying the issue was even disregarded as a ground for the impeachment complaint against then President Arroyo.

Duque was also cleared of corruption in the issue when he was investigated by former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales.

"Inimbestigahan naman po ito ng Ombudsman Conchita Morales at na-dismiss po 'yung kaso," Roque told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Ombudsman Conchita Morales investigated this and the case was dismissed.)

"Siguro kung may pananagutan siya (Duque) ay hindi dahil sa PhilHealth cards na 'yan dahil nagkaroon na nga ng thorough investigation at di naman natin mapupulaan 'yung prosesong pinagdaanan under Ombudsman Conchita Morales," he added.

(If Secretary Duque has any liability, it's not because of those PhilHealth cards because that has been the subject of thorough investigation and we cannot dismiss the process under Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales.)

Duque has been sitting in the board of PhilHealth since 2001. He was accused of being the "godfather" of the PhilHealth mafia that is allegedly behind anomalies, including the ghost dialysis scandal and procurement of purportedly overpriced equipment for the agency.

The health chief, however, has denied the allegations, saying these are "absolutely malicious" and "without basis."

-- with reports from Katrina Domingo and Christian V. Esguerra, ABS-CBN News