Over 500 doctors, nurses contract COVID-19 in a week, data show

Health Workers hold a protest at the Jose Reyes Memorial Hospital to denounce the death of their fellow health worker - Judyn Bonn Suerte, who recently died of COVID-19. The group criticized hospital management, the health department and Duterte administration for its alleged gross neglect and inefficiency in responding to the needs of health workers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — More than 500 health workers have contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19), data showed, as the Philippines grappled with the pandemic.

The total number of health workers in the Philippines with COVID-19 rose to 6,006 from 5,466 on August 8, data recorded on August 15 showed.

The 540 new confirmed COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers from Aug. 9-15 is the second highest announced by DOH in a single week since April 28, when the agency started regularly publishing

information on healthcare workers affected by COVID-19, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group after analyzing the Department of Health data.

The highest increase since the DOH started publishing the data was 565 additional cases from July 26 to August 1.

The DOH now only releases its comprehensive data on health workers once a week, although there are daily figures as well. Based on the August 15 data, 74% of the infected health workers have mild symptoms and 25.3% are asymptomatic. Only 4 have severe symptoms and 2 are in critical condition.

As of August 17, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 6,119, based on the daily DOH situationer report.

This is 4% of the total number of cases in the country as of that date.

Of the 6,119, 5,619 health workers have already recovered. The number of deaths remained at 39.

Among those infected are 2,066 nurses, 1,293 doctors, 418 nursing assistants, 259 medical technologists, 121 midwives, 51 pharmacists and 50 respiratory therapists. There are also non-medical staff from health facilities, including 493 administrative staff, 191 utility personnel, 105 barangay health workers, 65 dietary staff, 56 drivers, 38 security guards, 20 government employees, and 16 engineers.

Doctors' groups last month called for a “timeout” or to revert to stricter measures to help ease the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals. The 2-week “timeout” was also used to supposedly recalibrate the COVID-19 response of the country.