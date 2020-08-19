'One of the most decorated public servants': Senate honors late Manila mayor Alfredo Lim

MANILA - The Senate on Wednesday honored the late Manila Mayor and former Sen. Alfredo Lim who recently succumbed to COVID-19, hailing him as one of the "most decorated" public servants in the Philippines.

The chamber adopted Senate Resolution No. 494 to honor Lim, who was senator from 2004 to 2007, a lawyer, a police official, and a local chief executive.

Lim passed away on Aug. 8, at the age of 90.

Sen. Francis Tolentino praised Lim's work ethic, saying the former mayor of the country's capital city was serious in implementing reforms.

"Hindi po uma-absent sa meeting si Mayor Fred Lim. Lahat po ng patawag na meeting ng MMDA, nandun po 'yan," said Tolentino, who previously chaired the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

"Bagama't hindi nagtagal sa Senado si Mayor Lim, malaki po ang naiwan niyang ambag at legacy sa bulwagang ito," he said.

Among the measures that Lim filed during his lone Senate term were those that prohibit funeral parlors from harassing families who have yet to settle their dues after losing a kin, as well as the provision of free medicine to indigent patients.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon remembered Lim as a "man of law" with a "very colorful public career."

Drilon and Lim served in the executive branch together in the early 90s when the former was Secretary of Justice, and the latter was head of the National Bureau of Investigation.

"Fred Lim was more than just a mere public servant. He took his job very seriously, and indeed, he is a loss to our country," Drilon said.

"He would push the law to its acceptable limits. He would adhere to the rule of law... and he contributed much to the stability of our nation during those difficult times," he added.

Former Philippine National Police chief and now Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa said Lim was one of the "idols" of the police force.

"Si Mayor Lim ay naging idolo ng ating kapulisan, kasama na ako diyan," he said.

"It is with great honor that I pay tribute to a humble public servant... a staunch advocate of a drug-free Philippines," said Dela Rosa, who is pushing for the revival of death penalty for drug lords.

"His courage, bravery and service to the nation will never be forgotten," Sen. Joel Villanueva, for his part, said of Lim.