Metro Manila mayors agree on uniform curfew in NCR

A sign banning entry to non-residents hangs at a compound in Taguig City on August 5, 2020 as Metro Manila and nearby provinces revert to a modified enhanced community quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File​

MANILA (2ND UPDATE) - Mayors of the National Capital Region have agreed on an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in Metro Manila as the metropolis eases to general community quarantine.

Metro Manila Council chairman Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez said a uniform curfew was agreed upon by all local chief executives of the region.

"Pinagkasunduan po ng lahat ng mayor na uniform po ang curfew mula po ngayong araw na ito hanggang Aug. 31. It will be 8 o'clock ng gabi hanggang 5 o'clock in the morning," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(All of the mayors agreed that the uniform curfew of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be implemented starting today until Aug. 31)

Working individuals and authorized persons outside residence, however, are not covered by the curfew, Olivarez said.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the cities of Manila, Muntinlupa, and Pasig still need to adjust their local curfew rules but have committed to the uniform policy for Metro Manila.

The three cities have agreed to align to the curfew hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. within the week, he added.

Metro Manila, the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak, was placed for two weeks under a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine, along with neighboring provinces, to curb the spread of the virus as exhausted health workers sought a time out.

The region is composed of 16 cities and one municipality.

More than half of the Philippines' 169,213 confirmed COVID-19 cases are from Metro Manila at 94,842 infections.