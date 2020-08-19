Mayor Isko allows 24/7 takeout, food delivery services in Manila

MANILA - Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno on Wednesday night issued an executive order allowing 24/7 takeout and food delivery services in the capital amid the general community quarantine.

The mayor said it was the city government's "own little way" of protecting businesses and rebooting the economy sapped by the global pandemic.

“For the meantime, we must learn how to live while there is COVID-19, and at the same time, we must learn to go back to work safely and to discipline ourselves, for us to help stimulate our economy,” Moreno said in a statement.

Under Executive Order No. 35, restaurants are allowed to operate beyond the curfew hours of the city, provided they shall cater only to those authorized outside of residence.

Under the relaxed lockdown rule, all food establishments are “allowed to operate at 30 percent venue capacity, provided that it strictly adheres to minimum public health standards at all times," Moreno said.

Restaurants must also comply with protocols set by the departments of tourism, trade and industry, labor and employment and health, he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday placed Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal back to GCQ from Aug. 19 to 31.