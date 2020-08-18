Low pressure area, habagat to bring more rains: PAGASA

People wade through flooded areas of Quirino and Taft Avenues on Tuesday after a brief downpour. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- A low pressure area and the habagat or southwest monsoon will continue dumping rains over large swaths of the country on Wednesday, said the state weather bureau.

The habagat will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula, PAGASA said.

Bicol Region, and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao will experience the same weather condition due to the LPA, said the agency.

Spotted 600 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar at 3 a.m., the LPA was unlikely to intensify into a storm, PAGASA weather forecaster Ezra Bulquerin said in an online bulletin.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience localized thunderstorms, said PAGASA.

It warned the public to be on the lookout for possible floods and landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Severe tropical storm Helen, which dampened parts of the country earlier this week, no longer had any direct effect on the Philippines, said Bulquerin.

