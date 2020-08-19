Kin of OFW killed in Beirut blast seeks financial aid

Pedro Serohijos cries as he receives on Monday the body of his daughter Babylyn at the airport cargo warehouse in Pasay City. The younger Serohijos was among four Filipinos who died in the catastrophic explosion in Beirut, Lebanon on Aug. 4 that claimed the lives of close to 200 people and injured thousands. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The family of a Filipino migrant worker who perished in the Lebanon blast on Wednesday sought help over the loss of their breadwinner, as they learned they may not receive death benefits from the state as their late loved one was undocumented.



Babylyn Serohijos was among 4 Filipino household service workers in Lebanon who died in the August 4 blast. The remains of the Filipino fatalities arrived in Manila on Monday.

Serohijos' brother Jomar said the family has just learned that she was an undocumented worker and they were not eligible to receive death benefits from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.



Serohijos, a single mother, left 2 children: an 11-year-old and a 4-year-old.



“Kailangan talaga namin ng tulong. Bukod sa maiuwi ang ate namin, sa mga anak niya na naulila po niya. Wala rin po kaming kakayahan, sina papa at mama, may edad na po. Wala po silang kakayahan na mapagtapos po ang mga anak ni ate," Jomar said.

(We need help for my sister's children. Our parents are elderly and cannot pay for the education of her children.)

"Kaya sana mabigyan ang mga anak niya ng scholarship para talagang sigurado na ang kinabukasan ng pag-aaral po ng mga anak niya. Dahil siguro iyan din ang gusto ng ate ko habang nabubuhay pa siya na makapagtapos ang mga anak niya."

(We hope her kids will be given a scholarship to ensure their future. That's what my sister would want, for her children to finish their studies.)

Las Piñas Mayor Nene Aguilar shouldered the funeral and cremation expenses for the migrant worker.