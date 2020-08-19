Gov't urged: Compensate riders for unnecessary motorcycle barriers



MANILA - The government should compensate those who installed barriers for pillion-riding on motorcycles, which regulators recently said were no longer necessary in certain instances, a lawmaker said Wednesday.

Riders living in the same house do not need to use a motorcycle barrier meant to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to new rules released Tuesday.

"What do we do with all those motorcycle barriers which cost thousands of pesos?" asked Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Alfredo Garbin.

"Kailangang mabawi ng motorcycle riders ang kanilang ginastos para makabili at magpa-install ng motorcycle barriers. Gumastos sila ng perang pambili sana ng pagkain at gamot," he said in a statement.

(Motorcycle riders need to get back what they spent for buying and installing the motorcycles barriers. They spent money that could have been used to buy food and medicine.)



In exchange for the cost of these barriers, Garbin said the government could give riders either:

payment in kind for traffic violation fines or fees for vehicle registration and driver's license; or

groceries equivalent to the worth of a barrier when exchanged with the trade department's Diskuwento Caravan

Barriers are still necessary between 2 motorcycle riders who do not share the same house, police said Wednesday.

Garbin, however, urged regulators to waive this rule for drivers of ride-hailing services "because they also deserve equal protection and enforcement of our country's laws and regulations."

The barrier can affect a motorcycle's aerodynamic design and compromise its stability, the Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers earlier warned.

When the motorcycle is in motion, "the front side of the barrier builds up pressure while creating turbulence and suction behind the barrier," said the group.

"This will not guarantee that the barrier will be effective in protecting both riders from the spread of air particles," it added.

