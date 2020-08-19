GCQ rules: Gatherings limited to 10 people; LGUs to decide on quarantine passes

Traffic builds up along EDSA before the MRT-3 Boni Station in Mandaluyong City on May 16, 2020, the start of the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Gatherings will be limited to 10 people while the use of quarantine passes will depend on the decision of local governments, Malacañang said Wednesday as Metro Manila and nearby urban hubs eased back to the general community quarantine (GCQ).

Areas under localized lockdowns still need to use quarantine passes, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

"Yung mga lugar na under localized or granular lockdowns kinakailangan ng quarantine passes," Roque said in a televised announcement.

(Areas under localized or granular lockdowns need quarantine passes.)

"Bahala na po ang LGUs kung gusto nila mag-require ng quarantine passes sa lahat ng kanilang mga mamamayan," he added.

(We leave it to the LGUs to decide on whether they would require quarantine passes for their residents.)

Aside from Metro Manila, the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal also transitioned to GCQ from the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine on Wednesday.

Other areas under GCQ until the end of the month are Nueva Ecija, Batangas, Quezon province, Iloilo City, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, and the towns of Minglanilla and Consolacion in Cebu.

The rest of the Philippines is under modified general community quarantine.

FACE SHIELDS NEEDED, BACK-RIDING ALLOWED

As public transport resumes in the capital region, Roque also reminded the public to wear face shields on top of face masks.

Face shields, apart from face masks, are required in commercial places, indoor workplaces, and public transport, he said.

Motorcycle back-riding will also be allowed in areas under GCQ.

Contrary to the government's earlier pronouncements, motorcycle barriers are no longer needed for riders living under the same roof.

The said contraptions should only be used by riders living in different homes, and the passenger should be an authorized person outside residence, Roque said.

"Motorcycle must be privately owned and not for hire and both riders should have face masks and full-face helmets that must be worn at all times while back riding," he added.

Metro Manila will start to impose an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew starting Wednesday night until Aug. 31--with the initial exemption of the cities of Manila, Muntinlupa, and Pasig.

Working individuals and authorized persons outside residence, however, are not covered by the curfew.