Emergency room of Jose Reyes hospital in Manila City closes for a week for decongestion

MANILA - The emergency room of the Jose Reyes Memorial Hospital (JRMH) in Manila City is temporarily closed for one week beginning Wednesday for decongestion of patients in the facility.

“Para ma-decongest ang aming floors, aming wards at mapagbigyan ang aming mga pasyente na nasa tent na mai-admit namin sa ospital, napagdesisyunan na tititgil muna kami sa pagtanggap ng bagong pasyente,” Dr. Cynthia Verzosa, the hospital’s public information officer said.

(We decided to stop accepting new patients to decongest our floors and wards and accommodate patients waiting in tents to be admitted to the hospital.)

Verzosa said since the emergency room is full, the hospital put up three tents outside for patients waiting to be confined. But those tents are now likewise full, she said in an interview on ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo on Wednesday.

The temporary closure would give the management time to make necessary renovations in the emergency room.

“Para maging mas ligtas ang aming emergency room,” she said.

(To make our emergency room safer.)



The government hospital remains full with about 200 patients in confinement.

“Bed capacity is 450, pero kailangang hatiin yun dahil kailangan ng proper spacing between beds. Full capacity kami right now,” she said.

(The bed capacity is 450, but we need to divide that to allow proper spacing between beds. We're at full capacity right now.)

She said that JRMH is not a COVID-19 referral hospital. The temporary closure will help it get decongested and be able to transfer COVID-19 patients to other referral hospitals.

Verzosa said the hospital will only accept extreme emergency cases during the period of its closure.

The ER is set to reopen by Wednesday next week.

In the same interview, Dr. Diana Rose Cajipe, PIO of the Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital also in Manila City, said that their hospital is also at full capacity.

“Ang capacity namin nasa 400, pero as of today nasa 595 kami,” said Cajipe.

(Our capacity is 400, but were at 595 as of today.)

She said during the general community quarantine, they were hitting 600. This went down to about 400 when MECQ was reimposed, during which, the hospital was also disinfected from Aug. 1 to 7.

Despite this, the hospital continues to accommodate patients.

“Wala pa namang direktiba ang aming pamunuan na kami ay maghihinto o mag-limit ng admission. Yun nga lang, sa emergency room namin, kailangang ipaliwanag namin sa mga pasyente na marami po ang naka-admit sa aming ospital ngayon,” Cajipe said.

(There is no directive yet from management on whether we stop or limit admission. But we have to explain to patients at the emergency room that the hospital is full right now.)