DFA reports 26 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total now at 9,959

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) climbed to 9,959 on Wednesday as 26 additional cases were reported, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Only 3,358, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 5,868 of those infected have recovered, while 733 have died.

The DFA reported 8 new recoveries and 7 new fatalities on Wednesday.

19 August 2020



Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 357 in the Asia Pacific, 501 in Europe, 2,341 in the Middle East and Africa, and 159 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 173,774 people. The tally includes 2,795 deaths, 113,481 recoveries and 57,498 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News