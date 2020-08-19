DepEd headquarters temporarily closed for disinfection, contact tracing

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Department of Education said Wednesday it temporarily closed its headquarters in Pasig City to give way for a “complex-wide disinfection and contact tracing activity” after several personnel suspected of COVID-19 reported to the workplace.

The closure starts Wednesday and will end on Sunday, August 23, the department said in a statement. It happens while the department is in the thick of preparations for the opening of classes in October.

An August 17 memorandum, signed by Undersecretary Alain Pascua and obtained by ABS-CBN News, said the headquarters went on lockdown after two personnel considered as suspect COVID-19 cases and one probable case “physically reported to work within the past 14 days.”

The three personnel had manifested symptoms of the respiratory disease, according to the memorandum.

The DepEd said “critical operations” would continue as central office personnel work from their homes.

“Financial obligations, salaries and benefits of all DepEd teaching and non-teaching personnel are already being processed, and shall be promptly paid. Virtual productivity tools will be consistently utilized for official and work-related matters,” the DepEd said.

Last Sunday, Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan told Teleradyo that the department has recorded 669 COVID-19 cases from its field units and 14 from the central office. The figures, he said, include teaching and non-teaching personnel as well as learners.

Of the figures, 362 have recovered while 21 have died, said Malaluan.

The DepEd earlier said personnel who would get sick with COVID-19 may avail benefit packages from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp to cover hospitalization and medication expenses.

— With a report from Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News