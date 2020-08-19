8 senators log perfect attendance in 18th Congress

Senators prepare for the opening of the 2nd Regular Session of the 18th Congress Monday, July 27, 2020. Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB

MANILA - Eight senators lodged perfect attendance during the 18th Congress' first regular session, a document from the chamber showed.

The following senators were present for all 67 roll calls during the session from July 22, 2019 to June 4, 2020:

Sen. Nancy Binay

Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa

Sen. Franklin Drilon

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian

Sen. Risa Hontiveros

Sen. Vicente Sotto III

Sen. Joel Villanueva

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri

Sotto and Zubiri were the only 2 senators who were never late for the roll call at the start of every session.

Opposition Sen. Francis Pangilinan was only present for 58 session days, after he filed 2 sick leaves, 4 absences and 3 official missions in the country.

Detained Sen. Leila de Lima was unable to attend any session day after the court junked her petition to virtually join Senate sessions while she is in the Philippine National Police's Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

De Lima has been detained in the police headquarters since February 2017 over her alleged involvement in the manufacture and sale of illegal drugs in the national penitentiary during her stint as Justice Secretary under the administration of former President Benigno Aquino III. She has repeatedly denied involvement and called her detention a political persecution.

Senate attendance:

PERFECT ATTENDANCE

Sen. Nancy Binay

Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa

Sen. Franklin Drilon

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian

Sen. Risa Hontiveros

Sen. Vicente Sotto III

Sen. Joel Villanueva

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri

66 DAYS PRESENT

Sen. Sonny Angara: 66 days present

(1 absence due to local official mission)

(1 absence due to local official mission) Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go: 66 days present

(1 overseas official mission)

(1 overseas official mission) Sen. Panfilo Lacson: 66 days present (1 absence)

Sen. Imee Marcos: 66 days present (1 absence)

Sen. Francis Tolentino: 66 days present (1 absence)

65 DAYS PRESENT

Sen. Grace Poe: 65 days present (2 absences)

Sen. Ralph Recto: 65 days present (2 absences)

Sen. Cynthia Villar: 65 days present (2 absences)

63 DAYS PRESENT

Sen. Pia Cayetano: 63 days present

(1 local official mission, 3 absences)

(1 local official mission, 3 absences) Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III: 63 days present (4 absences)

Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr.: 63 days present

(1 local official mission, 3 overseas official mission)

62 DAYS PRESENT

Sen. Richard Gordon: 62 days present

(1 overseas official mission, 3 sick leaves, 1 absence)

(1 overseas official mission, 3 sick leaves, 1 absence) Sen. Manny Pacquiao: 62 days present

(1 local official mission, 2 sick leaves, 2 absences)

59 DAYS PRESENT

Sen. Lito Lapid: 59 days present

(2 local official missions, 6 overseas official missions)

58 DAYS PRESENT