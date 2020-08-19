8 senators log perfect attendance in 18th Congress

MANILA - Eight senators lodged perfect attendance during the 18th Congress' first regular session, a document from the chamber showed.
The following senators were present for all 67 roll calls during the session from July 22, 2019 to June 4, 2020:
Sotto and Zubiri were the only 2 senators who were never late for the roll call at the start of every session.
Opposition Sen. Francis Pangilinan was only present for 58 session days, after he filed 2 sick leaves, 4 absences and 3 official missions in the country.
Detained Sen. Leila de Lima was unable to attend any session day after the court junked her petition to virtually join Senate sessions while she is in the Philippine National Police's Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City.
De Lima has been detained in the police headquarters since February 2017 over her alleged involvement in the manufacture and sale of illegal drugs in the national penitentiary during her stint as Justice Secretary under the administration of former President Benigno Aquino III. She has repeatedly denied involvement and called her detention a political persecution.
Senate attendance:
PERFECT ATTENDANCE
- Sen. Nancy Binay
- Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa
- Sen. Franklin Drilon
- Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian
- Sen. Risa Hontiveros
- Sen. Vicente Sotto III
- Sen. Joel Villanueva
- Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri
66 DAYS PRESENT
- Sen. Sonny Angara: 66 days present
(1 absence due to local official mission)
- Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go: 66 days present
(1 overseas official mission)
- Sen. Panfilo Lacson: 66 days present (1 absence)
- Sen. Imee Marcos: 66 days present (1 absence)
- Sen. Francis Tolentino: 66 days present (1 absence)
65 DAYS PRESENT
- Sen. Grace Poe: 65 days present (2 absences)
- Sen. Ralph Recto: 65 days present (2 absences)
- Sen. Cynthia Villar: 65 days present (2 absences)
63 DAYS PRESENT
- Sen. Pia Cayetano: 63 days present
(1 local official mission, 3 absences)
- Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III: 63 days present (4 absences)
- Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr.: 63 days present
(1 local official mission, 3 overseas official mission)
62 DAYS PRESENT
- Sen. Richard Gordon: 62 days present
(1 overseas official mission, 3 sick leaves, 1 absence)
- Sen. Manny Pacquiao: 62 days present
(1 local official mission, 2 sick leaves, 2 absences)
59 DAYS PRESENT
- Sen. Lito Lapid: 59 days present
(2 local official missions, 6 overseas official missions)
58 DAYS PRESENT
- Sen. Francis Pangilinan: 58 days present
(3 local official missions, 2 sick leaves, 4 absences)