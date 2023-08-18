Speedboat catches fire off Zamboanga City; 3 rescued

A speedboat caught fire in waters off Zamboanga City Thursday. Photo by the Philippine Coast Guard

A speedboat caught fire in waters off Zamboanga City Thursday, leading to the rescue of 3 crew members.

The Philippine Coast Guars said the speedboat Fadi Laminusa Express departed from Tres Marias, Baliwasan Seaside, Zamboanga City, to conduct a sea trial when the crew noticed a fire between the fuel tank and battery at around 2 p.m.

The PCG then sent a team to put out the fire and rescue the crew. The speedboat eventually sank 300 meters south of Barangay Mariki, Zamboanga City.

The Coast Guard Medical Clinic-Southwestern Mindanao provided the three rescued crew with immediate medical care as they acquired first-degree burns.

