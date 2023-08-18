CSC to hold online jobs fair in September

MANILA — The Civil Service Commission on Friday said it would hold an online job fair for government agencies and offices on September 18 to 2022.

CSC Chairperson Karlo Nograles made the announcement a day after the commission confirmed that some 204,000 permanent government positions were vacant.



"We’re in the process of gathering from the various government agencies the jobs that they want us to post in the online jobs fair," he said in a press conference.

"Last year po, we were able to post in the online jobs fair 2,200 plus vacancies. So hopefully more than that ang ma-post this year,” the official added.

(We hope more could be posted this year.)

Data from CSC showed that vacancies in the government included 110,339 posts in national government agencies, 65,867 in local governments, and 12,131 in government-owned and controlled corporations.

Among the government agencies, the most number of vacancies were recorded in the Department of Education with 35,102 unfilled posts, in the Supreme Court and other courts with 10,127, and in the Philippine National Police with 7,719.

Nograles said challenges in filling these vacancies included applicants' lack of civil service eligibility. To help address this, the CSC is eyeing to expand the civil service computerized examination to five times a week, on top of adding slots in the pen-and-paper tests.

"Kung makahanap po kami ng budget para rito ay ma-expand po namin ang computerized exam... Naghahanap kami ng provider that will help us in the administration of the expanded computerized exam,” Nograles said.

“We anticipate that ‘pag na-expand natin ang ating computerized exams, makakadagdag ‘yan ng at least 100,000 more slots for the entire year. So kung 750,000 plus [ang pen and paper examinees]… magkakaroon tayo every year ng 850,000 examinees per year, para more chances na mas maraming makapasa,” he added.