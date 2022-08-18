MANILA — State auditors have flagged the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for P94.96 million worth of starter toolkits that were left undistributed.

The undistributed 17,614 toolkits, which were supposed to be used for trainings from 2014 to 2020, may no longer be in good condition due to prolonged storage, the Commission on Audit (COA) said in its 2021 report on TESDA.

Some 16,638 toolkits with an undisclosed value also remain undistributed, the auditors noted.

Delays in the procurement at the TESDA Central Office and deliveries to regional offices were cited as reasons for failure to distribute the kits.

"This problem does not only deprive the recipient scholars of the benefit they can derive if timely distributed but it can also lead to possible wastage of government funds due loss and misuse and other causes such as expiration [or] deterioration and damage," the audit team said.

TESDA agreed to the audit team's recommendation made to locate graduates who are entitled to the unclaimed starter toolkits, according to the report.

"Management stated that the institution is in the process of distributing the toolkits to trainees but some who were called and sent messages did not come to claim the same," COA said.

The audit report also noted deficiencies such as excessive approved budget for the contract to purchase the toolkits in 2018 and 2019, through excessive fund transfer of P1.181 billion to the Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC).

COA said when the procurement was undertaken by TESDA from 2014 to 2017, the difference between the amount of approved budget cost and amount of the awarded contract was minimal, from 0.002 to 14 percent.

When the procurement was undertaken by the PITC, the difference appears to be "unreasonable," ranging from 55 to 60 percent, based on the COA report.

The audit team said TESDA agreed to its recommendation to conduct an internal investigation on the deficiencies and possible negligence or irregularities committed.

