MANILA — The Philippine National Police on Thursday said charges of rape with homicide have been filed against the suspect in the case of a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in Bulacan province last week.

The victim, whose friends said was an avid biker and was known in their local cycling community, was found in a grassy area in Barangay Bonga Menor, Bustos town on Friday.

"Kahapon nga po ng hapon, bago magsara ang office hours, ay nakapagsampa na po ng kaso ng rape with homicide ang Bustos police station at sa ngayon po ay nagka-conduct po ng manhunt operation ang ating kapulisan," PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo told reporters.

(Yesterday afternoon, before the end of office hours, Bustos police filed cases of rape with homicide, and they are now conducting a manhunt operation.)

She said investigators verified that the suspect, whose name is being withheld by police, has standing cases of rape and child abuse.

Quoting witnesses, investigators also said that the victim was last seen when she boarded the suspect's vehicle on Aug. 10, according to Fajardo.

"'Yung huli pong araw na nakita siya, which is August 10, ay nakita po siya ng kaniyang mga kakilala doon sa area kung saan siya madalas na nagbibisikleta na sumamang kusa dito sa suspek at sumakay sa kanyang sasakyan. At doon na-identify 'yung na-establish nating identity nitong tao na ito," said Fajardo.

(The victim was last seen by her friends on August 10 in the area where she often rides her bicycle. She voluntarily went with the suspect and entered a vehicle. That's also how we've established the identity of the suspect.)

