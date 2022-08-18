President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. talks during the first meeting of his Cabinet at the Aguinaldo State Dining Room in Malacañang on July 5, 2022. Presidential Photographers Division PPD/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and his Cabinet on Thursday discussed food security issues and affordable housing for Filipinos, Malacañang said.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said the Cabinet's agenda included initiatives by the agriculture department on food security, proposals on accessible and affordable power, and the proposed "Pambansang Pabahay."

"Hindi pa po kami nagri-release ng mga detalye na ito sapagkat kanina po ay pagkakataon para i-discuss yung mga proposals na ito. So may mga revisions at saka refinements," Cruz-Angeles said in a Palace briefing.

(We will not release details on this because we only had time to discuss these plans earlier. There were revisions and refinements.)

"Iri-release namin yung mga plano at the convenience of the departments involved," she added.

(We will release the plans at the convenience of the departments involved.)

The Philippines is facing sugar supply woes, with prices of the sweetener hitting P100 a kilo in some wet markets.

Marcos, who temporarily heads the agriculture department, earlier said the country was looking into direct importation of sugar through industry players to augment its supply. He also said the government is likely to import 150,000 metric tons of sugar by October to keep prices steady.

The President bared plans on Wednesday to reorganize the Sugar Regulatory Administration following its unauthorized approval of sugar importation. Three officials have resigned because of the controversy.