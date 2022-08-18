Photo from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's Facebook page.



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday met with a United States congressional delegation in Malacañang, he said in a social media post.

The US delegation was led by Senator Edward J. Markey, said Marcos.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with the US in the areas of renewable energy use, agricultural development, economic reform, and mitigation of drug problem," the President said.

Photol credit: Handout photo

No other details were immediately available.

The Philippine envoy to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez earlier said Marcos has "more or less confirmed" his attendance to the 77th United Nations General Assembly in September.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is already fixing Marcos' schedule, said Romualdez, based on his recent meeting with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

"Kinonfirm namin siya sa United Nations. Pero ngayon pa lang, we are actually fixing his schedule kasi maraming invitations si President Marcos to visit many countries," the ambassador said.

Romualdez added that he would meet with White House officials when he returns to Washington this weekend to possibly discuss Marcos' bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden, which may also be held at the sidelines of the UNGA.

WATCH