Lawmaker seeks unemployment insurance for workers

MANILA – A lawmaker has filed a bill seeking unemployment insurance for displaced workers.

Under her proposal, Marikina 2nd District Representative Stella Quimbo wants workers to receive 80 percent of their salary for up to three months after they lose their jobs.

The bill also calls for the creation of a Philippine Job Insurance Corporation—similar to state health insurer PhilHealth—to oversee the administration of the funds.

Quimbo told TeleRadyo on Thursday that employees, employers and government alike would contribute to the insurance fund for displaced workers.

“So dito po sa panukala, ang requirement ay kailangan maghulog ‘no ng contribution ang isang empleyado, pero may hulog din, meron ding counterpart yung employer, pati yung government.”

The lawmaker noted that her bill would make job insurance contributions mandatory, but stressed that it provides an important social safety net for laborers.

“Doon sa initial ko po na computation, ang lalabas po, kung ikaw po ay minimum wage earner at ang take-home ay mga P11,000, ang ihuhulog is about P44 per month. So, ganoon po kasi P44 sa empleyado, P44 sa employer, and then another P44 sa gobyerno naman,” she explained.

(In my initial computation, for minimum wage earners with a take home pay of about P11,000, your contribution is about P44 month. That will be P44 from you. P44 from your employer, and then another from P44 from government.)

“At sa halagang ito eh makakatulog ka na ng mahimbing sa gabi, ‘no parang yun ang binibili mo eh, hindi po ba? So hindi ka na magkakaroon ng pangamba na baka bukas, pagsara ng kumpanya mo, katulad ng mga nangyari ngayong pandemya ‘no, mga hindi inasahan na pangyayari at marami pong nawalan ng trabaho.”

(And for this amount, you can rest easy at night--because it's like you're buying that, right? You won't worry about what will happen if your company shuts down tomorrow. Because that's what happened for a lot of people this pandemic.)

“So yun po yung layunin nito, na protektahan ka sa ganoong klaseng risk ng kawalan ng trabaho kahit di mo kasalanan.”

(So that's the goal. You are protected from the risk of job loss that is not your fault.)

--TeleRadyo, 18 August 2022