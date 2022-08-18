MANILA — The Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged lapses in the implementation of the Information Technology Infrastructure Project of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

In the 2021 audit report on the DOTr, the COA said the acceptance and payment of core applications with unresolved issues came before pilot testing and implementation.

The IT project aims to automate the internal and external functions of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) with an approved budget of P8.226 billion.

“Acceptance of customized core applications with missing processes and despite incomplete data migration, and the consequent premature billing for maintenance, had caused undue payment to the vendor which is disadvantageous to the government,” state auditors said.

The P3.146-billion contract for Component A of the IT project was awarded to Dermalog Identification Systems, Holy Family Printing Corporation, Microgenesis and Verzontal Builders, Incorporated.

Component A pertains to the Land Transportation Management System, a web-based core system that will replace the old IT system, including the establishment and operationalization of an exclusive on-premise private cloud, network operations center, technical support and help desk centers.

The audit team noted that all core applications were already paid but some have yet to accommodate certain LTO transactions, including renewal of driver’s licenses for absentee, Overseas Filipino Workers, diplomat and special vehicles categories.

“This is disadvantageous to the government as the core applications were already paid when such have yet to function and operate as intended,” the audit team said.

It also noted that the functionality and processes of the new Driver’s License System and Motor Vehicle Inspection and Registration System were not fully configured.

In the Quezon City Licensing Center, the old IT system was still utilized until October 2021.

In response to the audit findings, the DOTr management assigned personnel to assist in the development of business requirements and change requests to make sure that all functionalities would be covered.

“Other personnel will be employed in the coming month to expedite the process of the pilot testing and roll-out,” the DOTr management told the audit team.

DOTr secretary Arthur Tugade received a copy of the report on June 30, 2022.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: