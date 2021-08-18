MANILA - Lawmakers may reduce next year's national budget from the P5 trillion the executive branch initially proposed, Sen. Richard Gordon said Wednesday.

The government will seek a P5.024 trillion budget for 2022 as the Philippines continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the highest budget in the country's history, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said.

But for Gordon, if the agencies are seen unable to spend their allocations, this will have to be slashed.

"If you’re asking for that kind of money and you cannot spend it, you don’t get the money. You don’t get the money. We will reduce the budget," he told ANC's Headstart, adding that this has happened before.

He said the absorptive capacity of government agencies in the Philippines is "very, very atrociously low," so legislators would have to look closely at the budget.

"I would say sa budget na ito, i-scrutinize namin yang mabuti ngayon (for this budget, we will scrutinize this well) and say, alright if you cannot spend it, don’t ask for it," he said.

However, he also raised the possibility of "imponderable" lawmakers who may insert "special" additions to agencies' allocations for their respective districts. He added, the budget may be used for the upcoming elections.

"I have no doubt about that. All presidents do that. All presidents have savings," he said.

For this reason, he said the Congress should exercise its oversight power even on the intelligence fund of the government.

"It’s about time now that even the intelligence of all government, they must be under special oversight by Congress. A special select committee should really be provided an executive session: yung oversight sa military, yung oversight sa police, oversight sa president because they have no right to spend it without any accountability to the public," he said.

The Department of Budget and Management is finalizing the budget proposal and is targeting to submit it for approval to Congress on Monday, Aug. 23.