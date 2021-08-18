Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Sa isang pagdinig sa Senado nitong Miyerkoles, nangako si Health Secretary Francisco Duque III na maghahanap sila ng pondo para sa special risk allowance (SRA) ng frontliners.

"Certainly, we will look into freeing up some of the funds. Since today, there are still ongoing procurement. Aayusin namin. I cannot give you the clear answer right now because we have to look into it kung paano namin mai-realign," sabi ni Duque.

Ito'y kasunod ng banta ng mga unyon ng health workers na magbibitiw sila sa trabaho kung patuloy na maaantala ang pagbibigay ng SRA, na pinondohan na noon sa Bayanihan 1 at 2.

Inabot na ng June 30 deadline ang Bayanihan Law pero hindi nabigyan ng SRA ang lahat ng health care workers.

Ang hindi naipamigay na pondo, naisoli na ng Department of Health (DOH) sa Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Hindi rin ito basta-basta kayang pondohan kung walang batas.

"We need a law kasi reverted na yan sa Bayanihan 2. We released P9.02 billion for SRA in June of this year and they reverted an amount. Unfortunately without a law, we cannot provide any amount for the SRA at the moment," ani DBM OIC Undersecretary Tina Rose Canda.

Pero giit ni Sen. Sonny Angara, puwede pa itong habulin dahil nasa national emergency status pa rin ang bansa.

"The Bayanihan 2 law, although the majority of the provisions have lapsed as of June 30, but the provision on health benefits to our health workers specifically states that it shall subsist or pwede pa ring ibigay yun so long as yung national emergency as declared by the president is enforced," ani Angara.

—Ulat ni Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News