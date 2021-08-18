VaxCertPH set to be launched in September: DILG exec

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - A web portal that issues digital vaccination certificates for fully vaccinated individuals in the country is planned to be launched in September, an interior official said Wednesday.

"Ang target namin is Sept. 1 ma-online na ito (Our target is to launch it online on Sept. 1)," Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya told TeleRadyo, adding it is still subject to the approval of the government's pandemic task force.

VaxCertPH was developed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology, in coordination with the Department of Health. It will also be released as a mobile app.

DICT Undersecretary Emmanuel Rey Caintic said the electronic certificates could be used by outbound travelers as proof of full inoculation against COVID-19.

It will be "free, safe and secure," he said. It also complies with international standards of the World Health Organization.

"Para po ito sa mga Pilipino na nabakunahan dito pati rin po mga banyaga na nabakunahan dito," Caintic said.

(It is for Filipinos who have been vaccinated here, as well as for foreigners.)

He said holders of digital vaccination certificates would benefit from quarantine requirements set by their destination countries when they travel.

Once the web portal goes online, the public can start processing their electronic certificates, Caintic said. The data for VaxCertPH will come from local government units and will be certified by the health department.

The digital certificates will be issued immediately and can be saved in mobile phones as a PDF file.

Should anyone encounter a problem, Caintic said they could phone the contact center and promised the certificates would be released within 48 hours.

If the data of fully vaccinated individuals are not found in the system, they can ask for help from their respective LGUs, he said.

For now, Filipinos traveling abroad would have to obtain the International Certificate of Vaccination or yellow card as proof of their vaccination. The card is issued by the Bureau of Quarantine.