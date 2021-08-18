MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said several UV lamp products in the market do not work against COVID-19.

Filipinos have been using portable ultraviolet lamps that come in the form of wands, bags and boxes to sanitize their belongings where the COVID-19 virus may have landed.

"Mayroon pong klase ng mga UV lamps na ginagamit talaga sa mga hospital setting at mga klinika," Health spokesperson Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online forum.

(There are UV lamps used in hospitals and clinics.)

"Pero yung mga binibili po natin sa Lazada, katulad po ng mga hinahawakan lang na parang wand o kaya iba pang mga instrumento na UV lamp, ito po ay hindi makakapagbigay ng proteksyon para po sa ating mga kababayan," she said.

(But the ones we buy from Lazada, like handheld wands and other instruments, cannot protect our countrymen.)

Last year, the DOH said it does not recommend the public use of UV lamps for disinfection against bacteria and viruses, saying "there is no sufficient evidence if it is effective outside these settings."

The World Health Organization has also noted that UV lamps may "cause damage to your vision, skin irritation, burns and increased risk for skin cancer," Vergeire said.

Aside from UV lamps, the DOH also warned the public against using portable ionizing air filters, foot baths and sanitation tents as these are also ineffective against COVID-19.

"Hindi po pinapayo ng ating mga eksperto ang mga physical barriers na may aerosol generating procedure," the DOH spokesperson said.

(Our experts do not recommend the use of physical barriers with aerosol generating procedures.)

"'Yung mga tents na may nagspre-spray ng mga disinfectants sa mga tao... this will cause more harm than good para sa ating mga kababayan," she said.

(Tents that spray people with disinfectants... this will cause more harm than good for our fellow Filipinos.)

RELATED VIDEO