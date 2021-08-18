MANILA - Sen. Grace Poe on Wednesday posed a hypothetical question asking why Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has yet to be suspended despite numerous deficiencies in the disbursement of billions of COVID-19 funds.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires last year ordered the preventive suspension of 8 Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) executives and 5 Health officials "for various offenses related to the use of people’s money during the pandemic," Poe said.

"Shouldn’t Sec. Duque be suspended by now if you’re going to apply the same judgment as what happened to the PhilHealth executives?" Poe said during a Senate inquiry into the Department of Health's questionable handling of COVID-19 funds.

"It’s very simple, Mr. Chair. P11.89 billion of unobligated allotment for hazard pay and special risk allowance is unaccounted for, unobligated," she said.

"Ito po ay hindi lamang kapabayaan, sabi nga ng isa, ito po ay kriminal," she said.

(This is not just negligence, as they say, this is criminal.)

The Commission on Audit earlier flagged P67-billion worth of deficiencies within the Department of Health in its preliminary audit.

President Rodrigo Duterte has defended Duque against the COA's preliminary findings against the DOH. Duterte said funds for pandemic-related programs were not stolen.

RELATED VIDEO