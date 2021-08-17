Pinoy media in Kuwait honor PH Welfare Officer for media transparency, exemplary service

KUWAIT - The Filipino media in Kuwait handed the Media Transparency Award to Philippine Welfare Officer to Kuwait Atty. Llewelyn Perez after completing her more than three years of exemplary public service in the country.

Perez was cited by the Filipino Journalists in Kuwait for her admirable integrity, steadfast commitment to government transparency, openness to the media, upholding the tenets of good governance and above all, being a trustworthy partner of the media in the promotion of welfare of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWS) in Kuwait.

Present also during the awarding ceremony was Philippine Labor Attache to Kuwait Nasser Mustafa who lauded Perez for her dedication and invaluable contribution to the Philippine Overseas Labor Office and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (POLO-OWWA) in Kuwait.

Watch more on iWantTFC

"We only give this award to truly derserving public servants and we are glad to hand this award to Atty. Llewelyn. Maraming salamat po sa inyong tunay at hindi matatawarang serbisyo sa mga OFWs. We wish you all the best and may God bless you always," stated the ABS-CBN Middle East Bureau.

Perez was one of the prime movers at OWWA-Kuwait in mobilizing the relief operations at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, distributing relief goods to thousands of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who were affected by lockdown in Kuwait.

She also spearheaded the distribution of the OWWA financial assistance to OFWs who got sick with COVID-19.

"Thank you Atty. Llewelyn, you’ve served the Filipino community so well! Hope to see you again soon. As a reporter, I normally receive distressed calls/messages from our household service workers, the first person that comes to my mind for assistance is our good Welfare Officer. For the past three years I can truly vouch for her dedication, responsiveness, pro-activeness and selfless commitment to the service of our people in Kuwait, truly a great public servant. Salamat ng marami! Mabuhay po kayo,” stated Ben Garcia, Senior Reporter at Kuwait Times and Pinoy Arabia ME anchor.

With the completion of her tenure in Kuwait, Perez was recently promoted to Labor Attache to the Czech Republic where she will be posted next to establish the POLO there.

“Good luck on your new post Atty. -- Prague, Poland and Russia. It’s a big area for you but I know you will excel in this place at maraming OFW ang umaasa sa inyo to generate more jobs for them,” said Ricky Laxa, GMA-7 Correspondent and Senior Reporter at The Times Kuwait.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Perez thanked the Filipino media for their truthful and fair reporting and for the support accorded to her and her team.

“It’s an honor and I’m really overwhelmed sa natanggap ko na media transparency award of course from our media partners here in Kuwait. Lubos na pasasalamat po sa inyo. Isang karangalan na makatanggap na ganitong award mula sa inyong lahat. Iyong aking stay naman po dito sa Kuwait, naging productive at naging memorable for me. Marami akong natutunan. Marami akong mga maging naging kaibigan dito na forever na maari kong i-cherish," shared Perez.

Perez is the fourth recipient of the Media Transparency Award given by the Filipino Journalists in Kuwait to Philippine Embassy and POLO-OWWA officials and staff who have exhibited sterling and exceptional public service.

Among the past awardees were Labor Attache David Des Dicang (July 2013), Vice Consul Atty. Shiena Red Escoto-Tesorero (February 2016) and Philippine Embassy Assistance to Nationals Unit Attache Francis Baquiran (September 2017).