PH, Australia finalize defense strategies for 'resilient region'

MANILA— The Philippines and Australia have finalized an agreement on mutual defense strategies to enhance the two countries' interoperability, the Australian Embassy said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the embassy said the Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement is important to "address regional security challenges."

The framework, it read, further deepens the Philippines' and Australia's defense relations for "complex engagements."

“As Australia and the Philippines face a rapidly evolving strategic environment, seeking new opportunities like this is increasingly important for deepening defense engagement,” Australia's envoy to Manila Steven Robinson said.

“Our cooperation promotes our shared vision for a peaceful, inclusive and resilient region of sovereign states

Robinson added that the agreement would also make it "easier" to respond to disasters in the region.

The Philippines and Australia have a bilateral pact called Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA) outlining guidelines and legality of both nations' defense cooperation.

According to the Australian embassy, the pact has helped their government to respond to Super Typhoon Yolanda's catastrophic impact in parts of the Philippines in 2013.

Currently, the two countries also have a memorandum of understanding signed Aug. 22, 1995 regarding the two countries' cooperative defense activities.

This "lays the foundation for the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) to provide policy direction, coordinate and monitor MOU activities" according to the Australian embassy.

