MANILA - More than 360,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine candidate arrived Wednesday night in the Philippines, officials said.

Of the 365,040 procured jabs, 262,080 were unloaded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport around 9 p.m.

Lumapag na sa NAIA terminal 3 ang eroplanong may dala ng 313,560 na doses ng Pfizer vaccines na binili ng gobyerno. Mayroon pang karagdagang 51,480 na diretso nang ipinadala sa Cebu ngayong gabi @DZMMTeleRadyo @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/HtBXhhZlRk — Joyce Balancio (@joycebalancio) August 18, 2021

Cebu and Davao areas, on the other hand, will each receive 51,480 doses, according to the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

- with report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News