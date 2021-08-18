Navotas senior citizens along with their companions receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, 2021, under the local government's "Vax 1, Take 1" inoculation drive. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The country's all-experts panel on COVID-19 vaccines has recommended that senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals be allowed to bring a "plus one" to get their virus shots to encourage more to get inoculated, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

The policy dubbed as A2 Plus One vaccination is expected to be signed and released "within the week," said Health Undersecretary and spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Para mas mahikayat po natin ang ating mga lolo at lola, pinapayagan na po ng ating national government na pwede silang magdala ng isang kasambahay, kamag-anak o kung sino ang kasama nila sa bahay ang maaaring pumunta para po siya ay makapagpabakuna," she said in an online forum.

(So we can urge our elderly more, the national government will allow them to bring one household member or relative to the vaccination site and get inoculated.)

The additional individual to be vaccinated must be a household member and must belong to priority group A, according to the vaccine expert panel's recommendation.

One household member of immunocompromised persons such as those with cancer, undergoing chemotherapy, or transplant patients may also be vaccinated, Vergeire added.

"Ang papayagan lang na A3 (persons with comorbidity) na magdala ng plus one would be those A3 na immunocompromised ang kanilang condition at mahihirapan sila pumunta sa bakunahan," she said.

(Members of the A3 priority group allowed to bring a plus one would be those immunocompromised and who would find it hard to go to the vaccination site.)

Some 12.7 million Filipinos have been fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, while 15.5 million have yet to receive their second dose as of Sunday, government earlier said.