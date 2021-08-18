Marinduque town reports record rise in COVID-19 cases

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA— The local government of Santa Cruz in Marinduque province has reported a record increase in coronavirus infections amid the presence of the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant.

Santa Cruz Mayor Antonio Uy said his town had a 212.5 percent increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases from July 15 to Aug. 15.

To date, Santa Cruz, which is under general community quarantine until Aug. 20, has 123 active cases.

"Nakakatakot din dahil nitong nagdaang buwan... ay 41 po ang namatay sa bayan namin," he told Teleradyo.

(It's scary because in the past month... 41 people died [due to COVID-19] in our town.)

Since the outbreak began, the town has tallied over 300 COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, the local government confirmed that 6 cases of the Delta variant were reported in the villages of Napo and Tamayo.

To curb the transmission of the virus, Uy said 7 villages would be placed under stricter restrictions starting Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Santa Cruz, home to about 63,000 people, has so far inoculated 15 percent of its population.