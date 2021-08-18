Sen. Richard Gordon reacts during a Senate hearing, May 29, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— Sen. Richard Gordon said Wednesday he would make a presidential bid in next year's elections.

"I’m a Michael Jordan on the bench. I’m going to do the job," he told ANC's Headstart when asked about his certainty to run for president.

The senator said he was grateful to "his friends and kapanaligs" who said he has the track record to run for president. It would be his second time to seek the country's highest post; he failed his bid in 2010.

Gordon, chairman of the Philippine Red Cross, cited the humanitarian organization's contribution to the country's fight against the pandemic.

"The field is quite weak, kulang ang kanilang track record and I agree. Hindi sa mayabang ako pero may ipagmamayabang naman tayo," he said.

(The field is quite weak, others' track record is lacking and I agree. It's not that I'm arrogant but I have reason to be.)

"Give me time because again there are a lot of things, I wanna concentrate doing the work I’m doing right now."

Gordon said he "refuses to reveal his cards, even for the Senate," when asked about his preferred running mate.

"Ako ang hinahabol ko ang karapat-dapat," he said.

(I'm going for those who deserve the position.)

"I condemn these surveys, they have no business, that’s very irresponsible na sinasabi nila ito ang mananalo. Ano 'yan, pupusta ba ang mga tao?"

(That's very irresponsible to say that this person would win. Is this betting?)

Gordon lagged in a recent survey on preferred presidential bets.

The senator earlier said he met with Vice President Leni Robredo and discussed next year's polls.

"I never offered her anything, we just talked about the political situation. We asked each other certain things that might happen and the answer was affirmative and that’s as far as I go," he said.