MANILA - The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts will continue on Friday its inquiry into the Commission on Audit’s flagging of some P67 billion in COVID-19 response funds under the Department of Health in 2020.

Committee chair Probinsiyano Ako Rep. Jose Bonito Singson told ABS-CBN News that the hearing has been scheduled for Friday, 10:30 a.m. instead of Thursday.

Singson mentioned a letter from Health Secretary Francisco Duque III requesting the new schedule for the hearing. Singson said the committee members agreed to grant the request.

In his letter, Duque said he and other key officials of the health department will be participating in the regular meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases "to tackle equally urgent matters relative to our public health response."

Duque and the DOH had also had to attend a Senate hearing Wednesday.

The House committee conducted a hearing Tuesday, wherein Duque lashed back at the COA for "prematurely releasing" the report as they still had 60 days to address concerns.

