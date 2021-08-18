

MANILA - Sen. Richard Gordon on Wednesday told Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to seek psychiatric support if he is too overwhelmed with his job as chief of the Department of Health (DOH).

During a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing, Duque seemed to have unknowingly turned on his microphone, and was heard telling someone in his office: "Alam mo nagulo na ang utak ko. Hindi ko na alam."

(You know, my brain is confused. I don't know anymore.)

Gordon, who chairs the committee, replied: "Marami kayong psychiatrist sa DOH. Pagamot ka muna sa psychiatrist ninyo sa DOH."

(You have many psychiatrists in the DOH. Have yourself checked by a psychiatrist from the DOH.)

WATCH: Sen. @DickGordonDG tells DOH Sec. Francisco Duque to seek psychiatric support if he is overwhelmed with his job as Health chief during #COVID19 pandemic pic.twitter.com/F7gwYcQJNG — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) August 18, 2021

The senator went on to offer availing psychosocial support from the Senate.

"Mayroon kami dito psychosocial support," Gordon said.

(We also have psychosocial support here.)

"I know it is very stressful to work in the government, so please make sure that you get it done," he said.

Though he may be concerned for Duque, the senator noted that the chamber must continue to grill DOH officials over questionable items in its spending as flagged by the Commission on Audit.

"I consider you a friend but my loyalty is to my country first," Gordon told Duque.

"It is called accountability. It is a significant phase of the budget process because it ensures that the government funds have been effectively and efficiently utilized," he said.

On Tuesday, Duque issued emotional statements against state auditors during a House hearing, saying their initial finding against the DOH have besmirched the agency's reputation and morale.

Senators urged the health secretary not to be "emotional," and instead deal with the issues in a "rational" manner.

