Four people were apprehended on Aug. 17, 2021 in Pasig City for the alleged illegal sale of COVID-19 test kits. Courtesy of the Philippine Air Force

MANILA - Four individuals were apprehended in Pasig City on Tuesday for the alleged illegal online sale of COVID-19 rapid test kits, authorities said Wednesday.

The Philippine Air Force (PAF), in a statement, said the suspects sold the virus test kits, manufactured by Konsung Brand, at P200 each.

A total of 21,000 kits worth some P4.2 million were confiscated during the operation launched by personnel from the PAF and the Quezon City District Field Unit - Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, the PAF said.

The suspects face charges for violating Republic Act No. 9711 or the FDA Act of 2009.

"Rest assured, the PAF will continue to work hand-in-hand with different government units to apprehend individuals who are illegally selling COVID-19 rapid test kits," it said in a statement.

The Department of Health earlier warned hospitals about unregistered COVID-19 test kits that are reportedly being offered to the public.

