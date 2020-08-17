The ANC Brief: New quarantine classifications

The President announced new quarantine protocols for Metro Manila and other areas. Here are the stories making the headlines on ANC today:

Back to GCQ

Despite the rising cases of COVID-19, President Duterte announced that Metro Manila and some nearby provinces will revert back to the lenient GCQ quarantine classification. According to Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, President Duterte is in “perpetual isolation” and is getting tested for COVID-19 regularly. The Palace also said there is no truth to rumors Duterte flew to Singapore to get treatment.

Tone deaf

Despite rising unemployment numbers, Roque had the gall to say he had reason to be elated over a recent Social Weather Station (SWS) survey that said 45.5 percent of adults, or around 27 million, had no jobs. He said he is surprised at our “resilience.” Labor groups immediately branded Roque’s statement as heartless and insensitive. The Labor Dept. said the actual number of jobless is at is 3.3 million.

Not helping

The Department of Health branded lawyer Larry Gadon’s controversial views on the wearing of masks as “not helping us” and “not a joking matter." The Palace said that’s his opinion. Meanwhile, a more infectious variation of COVID-19 has been found in the Philippines.

On leave

The Senate probe on the alleged anomalies in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) continues today. Lawmakers are expecting Health Sec. Francisco Duque to be present. A spokesperson for the corporation said the executive committee is set to go on leave.

Drink up

From soju bombs to soju mojitos, these mixed drinks show you how to play bartender at home while bingeing on Korean food and K-drama.