Recto hits plan to grant PhilHealth new P10-B COVID-19 testing fund under Bayanihan 2



MANILA - Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto on Tuesday opposed a proposal to give the Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth) a P10-billion COVID-19 testing fund, saying the insurance firm still has P200 billion in its coffers.

Some executive departments wanted to give a portion of the P140 billion proposed fund under the Bayanihan to Recover as One (Bayanihan 2) bill to PhilHealth, even though the agency still has yet to liquidate its expenses, Recto said during the Senate Committee of the Whole hearing.

"Bakit natin bibigyan ang PhilHealth ng P10 billion kung meron kayong P200 billion?" Recto said.

(Why should we give PhilHealth P10 billion if they have P200 billion?)

"Hindi kailangan yung P10 billion. Puwede natin gamitin yun sa iba kung sakali," he said.

(They do not need the P10 billion. We can use that for other things if need be.)

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) earlier said it may have to stop its COVID-19 testing program as the state-run insurance firm has yet to settle its nearly P1-billion debt.

PhilHealth initially deposited P100 million to the PRC to pay for the COVID-19 swabbing of Filipinos - including government officials and overseas Filipino workers. But it has yet to pay for tests that were credited after the first payment was depleted.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said PhilHealth is set to pay P400 million, or about half of its debt, to PRC today, Aug. 18.

Another P200 million has been downloaded earlier to the PRC, he said.

Duque conceded to Recto's point that the PhilHealth does not need additional funding because the sum it needs to pay the PRC "will not make a dent" on the insurance firm's P200 billion fund.

Recto reminded Health officials that the government needs to remove the notion that PhilHealth is "imploding" in the middle of the global health and economic crises.

The government needs to "provide confidence to our people" to fast track the country's economic recovery, he said.

"'Pag nagkakompiyansa lahat, it is easier to open the economy. Hindi mababangkarote ang ekonomiya," he said.

(If everybody is confident, it is easier to open the economy. The economy will not go bankrupt.)

As of Aug. 17, the Philippines has the most number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, with 169,213, of which, 53,665 are active.

Aside from PhilHealth's debt to the Red Cross and other hospitals, senators are also investigating why the agency prioritized the disbursement of funds to dialysis centers and maternity wards instead of releasing money to facilities catering to COVID-19 patients.

The state-run insurance firm's modernization program is also under investigation after whistleblowers alleged that several equipment were "grossly overpriced."

