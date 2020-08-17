Quezon City records more than 270 coronavirus recoveries, 6 new deaths

MANILA - Quezon City on Tuesday recorded 273 new recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recovered patients in the city to 6,255.
In its latest COVID-19 bulletin, the city government said the coronavirus death toll in Quezon City went up to 363 after 6 new fatalities were logged.
Overall, 8,755 COVID-19 cases have been documented in the city, of whom 2,036 are still active or recovering.
Among the city's districts, District 4 has the most number of coronavirus cases with 1,982, followed by District 6 (1,558), and District 1 (1,519).
District 3 has 1,316 infections, while District 2 has 1,223 and District 5 with 1,056.
Quezon City officials earlier placed certain areas under 14-day "special concern lockdown" due to their high number of COVID-19 cases.
The areas placed under lockdown were:
• 950 Interior, Aurora Blvd. in Mangga
• 113 Kamuning Road in Kamuning
• Sitio Ambuklao in Baesa
• Portion of Sitio Cabuyao 6A in Sauyo
• 72 Fulgencion Street, Sitio Lambak in Krus na Ligas
• 17 Isarog Street in Sta. Teresita
• Valencia Hills Condominium in Valencia
• 198 E Rodriguez Sr., Blvd., inn Doña Imelda
