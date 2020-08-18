Quezon City coronavirus cases near 9,000 as Metro Manila returns to GCQ

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) workers finish a new quarantine facility in Quezon City using repurposed container vans, with rooms equipped with hospital beds, a bathroom, and air-conditioning, on August 18, 2020. The Quezon City local government targets to open more quarantine facilities and a molecular laboratory by the end of August. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Quezon City on Wednesday confirmed 189 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the city to 8,944.

This, after President Rodrigo Duterte placed the National Capital Region and the nearby provinces of Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal under the relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ) until Aug. 31.

Coronavirus-related restrictions in Metro Manila and neighboring urban hubs will be eased starting August 19 as the government rushes to resuscitate the economy dragged down by the pandemic.

In their latest bulletin, Quezon City officials said that of the total COVID-19 cases, 6,431 have recovered while 367 others died.

The remaining 2,045 are active or recovering cases,.

Among the city's districts, District 4 has the most number of coronavirus cases with 2,014, followed by District 6 (1,581) and District 1 (1,554).

District 3 has 1,370 infections, while District 2 has 1,239 and District 5 with 1,085.

Officials earlier placed certain areas in the city under 14-day "special concern lockdown" due to their high number of COVID-19 cases.

The areas placed under lockdown were: