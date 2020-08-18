Quezon City coronavirus cases near 9,000 as Metro Manila returns to GCQ

MANILA - Quezon City on Wednesday confirmed 189 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the city to 8,944.
This, after President Rodrigo Duterte placed the National Capital Region and the nearby provinces of Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal under the relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ) until Aug. 31.
Coronavirus-related restrictions in Metro Manila and neighboring urban hubs will be eased starting August 19 as the government rushes to resuscitate the economy dragged down by the pandemic.
In their latest bulletin, Quezon City officials said that of the total COVID-19 cases, 6,431 have recovered while 367 others died.
The remaining 2,045 are active or recovering cases,.
Among the city's districts, District 4 has the most number of coronavirus cases with 2,014, followed by District 6 (1,581) and District 1 (1,554).
District 3 has 1,370 infections, while District 2 has 1,239 and District 5 with 1,085.
Officials earlier placed certain areas in the city under 14-day "special concern lockdown" due to their high number of COVID-19 cases.
The areas placed under lockdown were:
- 950 Interior, Aurora Blvd. in Mangga
- Sitio Ambuklao in Baesa
- Portion of Sitio Cabuyao 6A in Sauyo
- 72 Fulgencio St., Sitio Lambak in Krus na Ligas
- 17 Isarog St., in Sta. Teresita
- Valencia Hills Condominium in Valencia
- 198 E Rodriguez Sr., Blvd., inn Doña Imelda
