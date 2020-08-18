Pililla, Rizal mayor tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA - The mayor of Pililla town, Rizal has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), his son confirmed on Tuesday.

John Masinsin said his father, Mayor Dan Masinsin, was admitted to a private hospital on Monday after receiving the result of his COVID-19 test.

"His vital signs are good daw po and everything is manageable according to his doctor din po," John said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

John, who also serves as his father's executive assistant, said his father first showed symptoms of the disease on Aug. 10 and immediately went on isolation. He took a swab test on Aug. 15 and the results came out on Aug. 17.

"The result came via email po yesterday around 3:30 p.m., and since he has symptoms na po nagpa-admit na po agad para matutukan po lalo," he said.

His father had fever on Aug. 12, cough and shortness of breath, he said.

Family members were also swabbed on Tuesday and are now a 14-day home quarantine.

"Pero no one po sa family is showing any symptoms naman," he said.



He urged those who were exposed to the mayor from Aug. 8 to go on a 14-day home quarantine.

They should also get in touch with the Municipal Health Office at 09778309321 if they develop symptoms.

"For the whole duration of this pandemic po kasi hands-on ang tatay. He's being very careful of course, but hindi po kasi talaga maiiwasan. Nature ng trabaho po niya to be exposed to people," he said.

John said the town has 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 6 active cases. Of the total, 22 have fully recovered and 2 died.