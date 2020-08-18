Palace says Duterte at his 'best' after rumors of failing health

President Rodrigo Duterte meets with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Matina Enclaves in Davao City on August 17, 2020. Simeon Celi Jr., Presidential Photo

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte is "at his best," Malacañang said Tuesday as it belied rumors that the 75-year-old leader's health is failing.

Duterte appeared in a public address late Monday night to debunk rumors that he flew to Singapore over the weekend, supposedly to seek medical attention as public speculation about his health rose.

"Nakita po ng buong sambayanan Pilipino ang Presidente kagabi, Mukha po siyang masigla at mukha pong wala siyang iniindang kahit ano sa kaniyang katawan," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

(The whole nation saw the President last night. He was healthy and he appeared to have no illness.)

"He was at his best in talking about the anti-drug campaign," he added.

Roque added that the President was even animated when he delivered his address.

"Ang Presidente nga po animated siya nung nagsasalita siya tungkol sa anti-drug campaign niya and he was also very inspiring when he needed to inspire the people," he said.

(The President was animated when he was talking about the anti-drug campaign.)

"Ang pinakamagandang balita kagabi, nakita ng taumbayan si Presidente, malakas po at in fighting spirit," he added.

(The best news last night is that the nation saw the President strong and in fighting spirit.)

Rumors about Duterte's failing health would periodically go around, with the Palace quickly debunking such talk.

Duterte is expected to return to Manila this week from his hometown Davao City according to Roque.