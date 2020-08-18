NDRRMC verifying reported death of ex-policeman in Masbate quake

Gumuho ang isang istruktura sa Cataingan, Masbate ngayong Martes matapos tumama doon ang magnitude 6.6 na lindol. Naitala ng Phivolcs ang intensity VII sa Caitangan. (Photos: Philippine Red Cross Masbate) #LindolPH #EarthquakePH pic.twitter.com/3ua3w3Wh4G — DZMM TeleRadyo (@DZMMTeleRadyo) August 18, 2020



MANILA - The disaster agency said Tuesday it was verifying reports that an earthquake that struck the central Philippines left at least one dead.

The Masbate police reported that the magnitude 6.6 tremor destroyed the house of one of its retired personnel, said National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council spokesperson Mark Timbal.

"Kinukumpirma po natin kung nasawi iyong isa pong kababayan natin d'yan. Pero ang nakarating po sa atin, may one possible casualty," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We are confirming if our compatriot there died. But the information that reached us is there is one possible casualty.)

The NDRRMC also received reports that the quake destroyed some houses made of light materials, said Timbal.

Stockpiles of relief aid are "ready for transport," he said.

Tuesday's tremor was caused by a movement of the Philippine Fault and could spawn aftershocks, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Residents who will evacuate from their homes should observe health protocols to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus, said NDRRMC's Timbal.