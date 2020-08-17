LPA intensifies to tropical depression 'Helen'

MANILA - A low-pressure area west of Cagayan intensified into tropical depression on Monday evening, according to state weather bureau PAGASA, which named it "Helen".

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Helen was last spotted 240 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan. The weather disturbance is packing winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour near the center and 55 kph gusts, as it moved westward at 25 kph.

It is expected to move over the Luzon Sea and will likely exit the Philippine area of responsibility early Tuesday morning, before it makes landfall over Guangdong province, China on Wednesday.

PAGASA said Helen will also likely intensify into a tropical storm on Tuesday evening. No tropical cyclone wind signal will be raised throughout the forecast period, the weather bureau said.

Another low-pressure area was also sighted 240 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. PAGASA is not expecting it to intensify within the next 2 days.

Between Monday evening through Tuesday morning, the southwest monsoon will bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Batanes, Ilocos Region, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mimaropa, Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula.

PAGASA said flooding and landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall, especially in affected areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

