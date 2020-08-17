Helen leaves Philippines; rains to persist due to habagat - PAGASA

MANILA — Rains will lash western portions of the country on Tuesday, even after tropical depression Helen’s exit, said the state weather bureau.

Helen left the Philippine area at 1 a.m. and was 395 kilometers west of Basco, Batanes at 4 a.m., PAGASA said.

While the storm no longer had any direct effect on the country, the southwest monsoon or habagat would bring cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in Batanes, Babuyan islands, the Cordilleras, Ilocos, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Zamboanga peninsula, and Bangsamoro, said PAGASA weather forecaster Anna Clauren.

Moderate to heavy rains in these areas may spawn floods and landslides, she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure outside the Philippine area, Clauren said.

Spotted 365 kilometers east of Davao City, the LPA’s trough or extension would bring cloudy skies and scattered rains in Caraga, Northern Mindanao and parts of Visayas, she said.

The rest of the country will experience fair weather and possible rains in the afternoon or evening, said Clauren.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center.