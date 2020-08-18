Duterte wants to visit Masbate quake victims

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Matina Enclaves in Davao City on August 17, 2020. Robinson Niñal Jr, Presidential Photo

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte is keen on visiting earthquake victims in Masbate, Malacañang said Tuesday after a magnitude 6.6 temblor struck the province, leaving at least one dead.

The quake hit 5 kilometers southwest of Cataingan town at 8:03 a.m., said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

"Siguradong-sigurado po ako na gusto ni Presidente pumunta. Siguro po makikipag away pa 'yan sa PSG (Presidential Security Group) kung siya’y pipigilan," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

(I am very sure that the President wants to go. He will even fight with the PSG if they prevent him.)

A retired policeman died and several others were injured after his 3-story house collapsed in Cataingan, police said.

Roque also assured victims of the earthquake of aid, saying the government has prepositioned goods.

"Pagdating po sa ayuda huwag po kayong mag-alala. 'Yung mga pagkain, 'yung mga blankets, mga resettlement areas lahat po 'yan ay naka-preposition na po 'yan at sanay na sanay na po tayo magbigay ng tulong sa ating mga kababayan," he said.

(Don't worry about the aid such as food, blankets and resettlement areas. All of that has been prepositioned and we are used to providing aid to our countrymen.)

Duterte, who is in his hometown Davao City, is expected to return to Manila this week.